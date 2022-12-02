Family of nurse killed in Anamosa State Penitentiary attack files wrongful death lawsuit

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The family of the nurse killed by inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last year have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state.
Corrections Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte died during a failed prison escape in March of 2021. Two inmates killed them with tools from a prison work area, including a hammer.
The lawsuit alleges negligence led to the deadly attack. It also claims that the prison warden, Jeremy Larson, did not provide a safe working environment, sufficient training, and staffing.
In addition, the suit alleges that employee complaints regarding safety were not met, and that Larson failed to enforce proper policies and procedures.
Schulte's family is asking for compensation for damages, alleging that the State of Iowa is "vicariously liable" for the "grossly negligent" acts of the prison's employees.
Both inmates responsible for the attack, Thomas Woodard and Michael Dutcher, are serving life sentences.