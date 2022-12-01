Family of man killed by Waterloo Police files wrongful death lawsuit against the city

The family of a man shot and killed by a Waterloo Police officer in 2021 is suing the city.
The family of Brent Boggess has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both the City of Waterloo and the officer who killed Boggess - Ken Schaaf.
The incident took place in November 2021. Officer Schaff shot Boggess six times after he led officers on a nine minute chase.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, saying that the shooting was justified. This was due to "reckless and evasive actions" by Boggess, including ramming a police car.
"Due to the reluctance of prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against police officers who commit crimes, the victims of wrongdoing by law enforcement are left with no available redress except through the pursuit of money damages using our civil justice system," the lawsuit said.
In the suit, attorneys for the Boggess family argue that Boggess was unarmed and the shooting did not meet the criteria for the use of deadly force.
Dave O'Brien is one of several attorneys representing the family, including Boggess's estate, his wife and mom.
"There are statutory requirements for using deadly force, and this officer clearly violated those statutory requirements," O'Brien said. "You just can't shoot somebody. You have to be in fear of imminent threat, serious injury or death. I just don't see how that argument can be made in this case."
The chase ended in an alley between Madison and Monroe Streets near Boggess' house. Officer Joe Zubak placed Stop Sticks in the alley behind the home.
Boggess stopped just before the stop sticks.
"Officer Zumbak did exactly what you're supposed to do," O'Brien said. "They got him isolated with stop sticks in front, another officer behind him, a retaining wall to the right and drop off to the left. He was going nowhere."
The suit says Boggess told police he was having some mental health issues.
"Then, he (Officer Zubak) did exactly what you're supposed to do, which is deescalate and talk to him," O'Brien said. "Hey, what are you doing? You can't act like this. Talk to me."
The suit alleges that an officer pulled up "aggressively" behind Boggess's car and hit the stop strips, which is what caused him to drive forward and hit the police car. It was a minor collision that did not cause the airbags to go off.
That is when officer Schaaf pulled his gun and fired. Two Waterloo officers were in the line of fire.
"If you are driving a motor vehicle and turn towards and are about to run over a police officer, that's considered deadly force. And those officers are completely justified in using deadly force to protect themselves and others in response. But that is not the case here," O'Brien said. "These were two cars that just ran head-on into each other and were just a couple of feet away. No one was where they could possibly have been hit by a vehicle. There just is not a justification for deadly force in this case. It's just a very unfortunate circumstance where an officer acted totally inappropriately, and to date, that officer has not been held accountable."
The suit also alleges that Boggess can be seen on body camera video telling officers he was unarmed as he got out of the truck and then collapsed. He died at the hospital.
The family is asking for damages and compensation for Boggess's wife and kids.
KWWL reached out to Waterloo Police, but they said that they cannot comment on pending litigation.