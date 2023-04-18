Fairfield teens each plead guilty in Spanish teacher's death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) - Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, the two teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in 2021, have each pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges on Tuesday.
The plea agreement comes just days before Miller's trial is set to begin on Friday, April 21. Miller pleaded guilty to first degree murder first. Shortly after in a separate hearing, Goodale followed suit.
State prosecutors say they plan to recommend a minimum 30 year sentence, with a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for Miller. They recommend a minimum 25 year sentence, with a maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole for Goodale.
The teens would have to pay a $150,000 restitution to Graber's family.