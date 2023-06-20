Fairfield teen who pled guilty to murder requests a sentencing delay

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Months after pleading guilty to killing his Spanish teacher, Jeremy Goodale is requesting for his sentencing hearing to be delayed.
In April, Goodale, along with Willard Miller, both entered guilty pleas to the killing of Nohema Graber in November 2021.
Goodale's sentencing hearing is set for August 23, but his team wants the date moved to allow an expert psychologist to testify.
However, the state wants the sentencing to happen soon because Graber's former husband wants to give a victim impact statement. He is suffering from a terminal illness.
A hearing on the matter is set for July 17. Meanwhile, Miller's sentencing hearing is set for July 5.