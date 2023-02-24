Fairfield teen trial delayed again

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The murder trial for a Fairfield teen is being pushed back once more for the death of his Spanish teacher in November 2021.
Willard Miller was originally set to go on trial in March in Council Bluffs after a judge denied a motion for a delay in the trial. However, the date has now been moved to April 21 in Pottawattamie County.
Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber - along with Jeremy Goodale, whose trial is expected to begin sometime in March.
Both Miller and Goodale have pled not guilty in the case.