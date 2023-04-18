Fairfield teen pleads guilty in teacher's death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL)- Willard Miller, one of two teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in 2021, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
The plea agreement comes just days before his trial was set to begin on Friday, April 21. Miller pleaded guilty to first degree murder.
State prosecutors say they plan to recommend a minimum 30 year sentence with a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The other teen charged in Graber's death, Jeremy Goodale, is set to go on trial in May. Goodale was set to testify in Miller's trial, though it's unclear if Goodale will also plead guilty or if Miller will testify against Goodale.