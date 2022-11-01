Fairfield teen charged in the death of a teacher to appear in court Wednesday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- A hearing is set for Wednesday morning for Willard Miller, one of the two teens charged in the death of high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in November 2021.
Court documents filed by his lawyers ahead of Wednesday's hearing claim that probable cause wasn't properly established when collecting some of the evidence against him. As a result, they want the evidence to be thrown out.
The State of Iowa disagrees, however. In documents recently filed in response, the State claims Miller had a meeting with Graber on November 2 to discuss his poor grade in her Spanish class.
That poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder. Miller also told investigators that he had knowledge of what happened to Graber, but did not participate.
Miller claimed that he was forced by the "real killers" to provide his wheelbarrow to help move the body.
Jeremy Goodale, along with Miller, is also facing first-degree murder charges for Graber's death.