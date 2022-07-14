Fairfield teen charged in murder of Spanish teacher requesting trial be moved

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the two teens charged with killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher has requested his trial be moved out of Jefferson County.
Attorneys for Jeremy Goodale filed the change of venue motion on Thursday, over month after the other teen charged, Willard Miller, had his trial moved to Pottawattamie County.
Goodale and Miller are charged with First Degree Murder for killing Nohema Graber with a baseball bat. Her body was found in a Fairfield park on November 3.
Goodale's attorneys claim that Goodale will not be able to get a fair trial in Jefferson County because of the of the "extensive media coverage and publicity concerning this case."
They note examples of inflammatory comments from the community on social media posts from news outlets covering the case that presumed guilt and also reference comments that suggest Goodale should be killed. Goodale's attorneys pointed out Facebook comments made by individuals in Jefferson County.
They also sourced comments made on Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and even referenced several podcasts that discussed the case.
The defense attorneys argue that the sparse population of Jefferson County combined with Nohema Graber being a well-known member of the community, lessen the likelihood of an impartial jury.
"Counsel for the defendant believes there is such a degree of prejudice in Jefferson County that the defendant would be denied his Constitutional right to an impartial jury if the trial proceeds in the current venue," they concluded.
Goodale's attorneys are asking for a hearing to be set on the request. His trial is currently set to begin August 23 in Jefferson County.
Miller's trial is set for November 1 in Council Bluffs.