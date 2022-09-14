Experts say Pieper Lewis's story is not unique in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Pieper Lewis has seen massive support to the GoFundMe set up on her behalf. Going over 100,000$ of it's original goal of 150,000$ in the first day. However experts say that support is not available to many survivors in similar situations.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Iowa saw 554 confirmed sex trafficking victims between 2007 and 2020. However experts believe the actual number is higher, with many young girls in similar situations to Pieper Lewis.
Friends of the Family is a non-profit that supports survivors of sex trafficking in 27 different counties, including Blackhawk, Dubuque and Linn. Ben Brustkern, the executive director, says they help anywhere between seventy-five to a hundred sex trafficking victims a year. Brustkern says most of them were minors at the time they were trafficked.
He says at risk children like Pieper lewis are usually their target.
“Obviously it goes above that but I think a lot of people identify that grooming of victims and trafficking sometimes starts as young as 12 to 15 years old,” Brustkern said.
Survivors who do escape are recommended to reach out to the state helpline or any other sex trafficking crisis support line. However Brustkern says for many, that’s just the beginning of a long road to recovery.
Brustkern recommends if someone wants to help, organizations like his and the Riverview Center are always in need of volunteers and monetary donations. However he says sometimes the best thing can be having a vigilant eye.
“Just being willing to watch for our fellow people, and getting that contact to law enforcement when something doesn’t feel right.”
Brustkern recommends checking with state resources or the Polaris Project to find information on what to watch for. But never approach someone you suspect is a victim and trafficker. He says it only puts them and you in danger.