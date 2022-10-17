Ex-volunteer Linn County reserve Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty after receiving over 160,000 files of child pornography

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Former volunteer reserve Deputy Sheriff Gordon Grabau pled guilty to child pornography in federal court on Monday after law enforcement discovered over 160,000 files in his home.
Grabau admitted he received and attempted to receive images of minors in a sexually explicit manner between Dec. 2014 and June 2021.
On July 1, 2021, Grabau admitted law enforcement officers searched his home, seizing hard drives and thumb drives. Officers found over 160,000 files of child pornography spread over five devices.
Grabau admitted those files had children under the age of 12 including infants and toddlers. A report from the US Dept. of Justice says the images portrayed "sadistic and masochistic conduct."
Grabau faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and the following possible max penalties:
- 20 years in prison with no parole
- $250,000 fine
- Supervised release of 5 years to life
Grabau currently remains in US Marshal custody.
