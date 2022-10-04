Ethan Orton trial rescheduled for December

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids teenager accused of killing his parents in 2021 is having his trial rescheduled.
Originally scheduled for October 18, Ethan Orton's trial was rescheduled to December 20 at the Linn County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m.
Orton is facing two counts of first-degree-murder for the deaths of Casey Orton and Misty Scott-Slade, who were found dead on October 14, 2021. Orton was found covered in blood and admitted to officers that he killed his parents with a knife and an axe.
In January, the court ruled that Orton was competent to stand trial after undergoing a court-ordered evaluation by a psychiatrist.