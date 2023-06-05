Ethan Orton sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Orton, the teenager who confessed in court in February to killing his parents in 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison, and must serve a minimum sentence of 50 years before he is eligible for parole. Additionally, Orton is also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.
Orton entered a guilty plea one day before he was scheduled to begin trial earlier this year. He entered two guilty pleas of first-degree murder of his father Casey Orton and mother Misty Scott-Slade.
They were killed in October 2021. They were each stabbed with a knife, and then an axe was used to kill Scott-Slade after she survived the initial stabbing.
Orton, who was 17-years-old at the time, also confessed to police at the scene of the crime to committing the murders. Orton told police that he committed the murders to "take charge of his life."
Orton addressed the court on Monday, expressing remorse for his actions. He said, "I even said I'd give my left arm just to get both of them back. See what I could do. But, I had to come to a realization that this is what it is today and thankfully I've made peace with that."
Orton mentioned his sister and grandmother, saying that they forgave him on the day of the murders. However, they were not present in court on Monday.