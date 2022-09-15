Elkader man arrested for alleged domestic assault with firearm involved

ELKADER, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Elkader man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly assaulting a woman, resulting in a handgun being fired.
According to a press release, Clayton County Deputies responded to the incident around 9:05 p.m. on September 5.
After an investigation, it was found that Joel Thiese, 46, assaulted Elizabeth Thiese, 38, and fired a round of a handgun at the ground during the altercation.
Thiese was arrested for domestic assault assault while displaying/using a firearm, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elkader Police Department.