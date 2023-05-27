Eldora Police looking for man in connection with homicide

ELDORA, Iowa (KWWL)- Eldora Police are searching for a man connected to a homicide on Friday.
28-year-old Nathan Bahr was last seen driving a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with the black license plate EMRGLL.
Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at a house on 17th Avenue in Eldora around 5:45 Friday morning. They found a woman dead inside the house. Authorities believe Bahr is connected to the homicide.
Anyone with information on Bahr's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agencies.
Below is a picture of a 2020 Gray Toyota Camry.
The Eldora Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the homicide. Eldora Emergency Management and Eldora EMA have also helped with the case.