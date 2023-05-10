Dubuque woman charged for allegedly throwing machete at a man during an argument

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque woman was charged on Tuesday after she allegedly threw a machete at a man during an argument.
38-year-old Angel Omonayin was arrested on Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Omonayin was fighting with 38-year-old Elias Montez Junior after he had called her offensive names. The argument also had to do with finances, police say.
Before the machete was thrown, Omonayin also allegedly scratched Montez's chest in the argument.
Later on in the argument, Omonayin grabbed a machete and threw it at Montez. The machete cut Montez on his lower back. He was cut while on the phone with dispatch.
Omonayin told police that she "accidentally" struck Montez with the machete, but later said that she took "full responsibility for hitting him."
Omonayin has been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury.