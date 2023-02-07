Dubuque school officials keep routine for students after receiving threats

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After two threats in two days, Dubuque Police are trying to find out who called in the threats, triggering extra police on school grounds.
At Hempstead High School, students were released on time under their normal schedules, despite the school receiving two threats in just as many days. Officials say they don't have any reason to change that because the students are all safe.
Hempstead received their first threat on Monday, which Police say mentioned an explosive device outside of the school. Students were moved away from the parking lot, deeper into the building, with officers securing the scene.
Police didn't find a threat, and students were kept to their regular schedules and were released on time.
On Tuesday, the school received a threat of violence before classes started. Police say that they looked into it and found no credible danger.
Mark Burns, Dubuque Schools' Director of Secondary Education, said that keeping students on a regular schedule has been their priority.
He said, "Routine is always important and we want to make sure that we are doing our best for our students. We want to create that culture, that climate, that students can continue to thrive in so we're doing the best we can with that."
Burns says that they have the school's brain health services open for students who may feel stressed by the recent threats. Overall, he still feels that students have been handling the situation very well.
Dubuque Police told KWWL that they believe the two calls are from the same people or person, but they don't believe they pose any credible threat.