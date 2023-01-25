Dubuque Police seeking arson suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police are seeking an arson suspect relating to a fire on 625 Rhomberg Avenue on Sunday morning.
Upon investigation of the apartment complex, it was learned that someone had entered and stolen several items, including clothes, jewelry, and electronics prior to the fire. The fire was then set by igniting multiple items.
The sole occupant of the apartment had awoken to the smell of smoke and was able to evacuate.
Dubuque Police have named 33-year-old Jamir Jerrell Jordan of Dubuque as a suspect. Arrest warrants for 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary have been issued for his arrest.
Those who have any information are asked to contact the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4410.