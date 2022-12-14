Dubuque Police investigators arrest suspect in 2021 murder case

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster.
23-year-old Romell Davon Enoch, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on first-degree-murder charges.
On July 28, 2021, officers conducted a welfare check on Duster's apartment in the 600 block of W. 11th Street in Dubuque after family members had not heard from her in several days. Duster was found dead in her apartment.
Following an autopsy by the state of Iowa Medical examiner's Office, they determined that Duster's cause of death was a homicide by suffocation.
After an investigation that spanned 16 months, officials developed evidence and information about Duster's death that lead to Enoch's arrest.
Enoch is set to make his first court appearance on Thursday.