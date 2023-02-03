Dubuque police chief recommends city council add speed cameras to city streets

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- With the continued deficit of police officers, Dubuque's chief of police Jeremy Jensen is recommending city councilors look at starting the process of implementing automated speed cameras.
The Dubuque police have 13 vacancies for officers. In a letter to city council Jensen says the a significant portion of the remaining officers time is taken up by traffic enforcement.
Jensen says the main goal of traffic enforcement is to prevent crashes by deterring unsafe driving, which typically shows up as speeders. In 2022 of their over 50,000 calls for service, Dubuque police responded to around 1,510 crashes, on average for the last five years. They also saw a ten year high of six fatal crashes. He says high speeds were the contributing factor to the majority of these.
Each of these crashes he says takes up hours of officers time, and he says findings show traffic stops make little impact when it comes to deterrence. Jensen also pointed out that both crashes and traffic stops create some of the most dangerous for situations for officers. With them being on the side of the road dealing with unknown drivers. Jensen sees automated speed cameras as a solution to these issues.
Saying in a statement sent to KWWL today:
“Safety is the impetus behind this proposal. Staffing shortages coupled with a high call volume does not allow for the dedication of an officer to sit in one spot and run speed enforcement 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. Without that dedicated type of enforcement, other enforcement options like this one are needed to change driver’s behavior before a crash happens, and if a crash does happen, hopefully limit the severity of that crash.”
Dubuque's city council will be looking at the proposal at their February 6th meeting. If approved it would just start the process for implementing the system. Dubuque will need to still go through several more steps before implementation including creating an ordinance for automated speed cameras.