Dubuque looks to add more cameras to its system

DUBUQUE, Iowa(KWWL)-- Dubuque’s traffic camera system might be growing. Currently Dubuque has over 1,300 traffic and security cameras spread through the city. However the city is looking to add more, and they’re considering devoting at least $500,000 in their 2023 budget to build them.
The city is looking at adding these cameras to both the existing traffic camera system as well as add cameras to local parks.
According to the city the current cameras are a major benefit for city staff. Dave Ness, a traffic engineers, says the traffic camera system has helped make jobs easier for everyone from the Utilities Department to Police.
“We’re more efficient at our jobs having these camera feeds feeding back to us because we’re able to get more done with fewer people,” Ness said.
However the ACLU chapter of Iowa says citizens should be concerned when city governments add more surveillance of their residents.
“Governments shouldn't just be allowed to watch and record you because they want to,” Mark Stringer said.
Stringer, the president of the ACLU of Iowa, says according to data from the ACLU increased camera surveillance in cities has not led to safer communities. Instead it increases the likelihood of an abuse of power.
“The bottom line is that we are generally suspicious and not supportive of cities expanding their ability to watch people,” Stringer said.
According to Stringer the big issue is that there are no laws regulating the use of security cameras in Iowa, and there’s nothing that really addresses them in federal law.
However in Dubuque, the vast majority of the cameras are part of the city’s Traffic Operations Center.
According to Dave Ness, monitoring roadway situations is mostly what they’re used for.
“If there’s a flood event, some sort of storm event," Ness said. "You know a lot of times we’re pulling up the cameras looking at, ‘Hey what are the flooding levels?”
However Ness says it’s very rare if ever these cameras are being actively monitored. The city just doesn’t have the staff.
Instead they record, and look back.
“It’s mostly post processed at this point," Ness said. "But if a crime was committed post processing could be a matter of minutes ago to find the suspect, or if its a car accident.”
Police say they mostly use the cameras to more effectively find the culprits in traffic incidents like hit and runs. At the same time said every major case they’ve closed in the past few years was assisted by footage from these cameras. The cameras can not catch things like speeders or drivers who run red lights, and city officials said they're not looking to add that at this time.