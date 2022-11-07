Dozen people arrested after six different drug house warrants executed in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Fayette County Sheriff executed 6 different drug house warrants on Nov. 4 leading to 12 people being arrested at 9:30 p.m. Four warrants were in Oelwein, one in rural Fayette County/Sumner and one in Maynard.
Multiple Drug Seizures, Firearms and roughly $4,000 were seized. Seizures include 1.25 lbs. of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of methamphetamine, long guns and pistol, wax and liquid, multiple types of prescription pills, packaged pills and paraphernalia.
Over 100 charges were filed including possession of meth/intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana/intent to distribute marijuana, possession of other schedule substance/intent to deliver other schedule substance, unlawful possession of prescriptions/intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violations, Interference and other violations.
The 12 people arrested and sent to the Fayette County Jail are:
- Michael Forbes
- Kristy Heidt
- Brandy Schoultz
- Tristan Westpfahl
- Aaron James
- Amanda James
- Cameron Wilson
- Christopher Becker
- Nicole Burgos
- Justin Pattison
- Joseph McMurrin
- Victoria Nieman
More charges and arrest warrants are pending. Case remains under investigation.