 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dozen people arrested after six different drug house warrants executed in Fayette County

  • Updated
  • 0
Dozen Arrested Web
Top L to R: Justin Pattison, Christopher Becker, Nicole Burgos, Cameron Wilson, Amanda James, Aaron James. Bottom L to R: Tristan Westpfahl, Brandy Scholtz, Michael Forbes, Kristy Heidt, Victoria Nieman, Joseph McMurrin

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Fayette County Sheriff executed 6 different drug house warrants on Nov. 4 leading to 12 people being arrested at 9:30 p.m. Four warrants were in Oelwein, one in rural Fayette County/Sumner and one in Maynard.  

Multiple Drug Seizures, Firearms and roughly $4,000 were seized. Seizures include 1.25 lbs. of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of methamphetamine, long guns and pistol, wax and liquid, multiple types of prescription pills, packaged pills and paraphernalia.  

Over 100 charges were filed including possession of meth/intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana/intent to distribute marijuana, possession of other schedule substance/intent to deliver other schedule substance, unlawful possession of prescriptions/intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violations, Interference and other violations.

The 12 people arrested and sent to the Fayette County Jail are:

  • Michael Forbes
  • Kristy Heidt
  • Brandy Schoultz
  • Tristan Westpfahl
  • Aaron James
  • Amanda James
  • Cameron Wilson
  • Christopher Becker
  • Nicole Burgos
  • Justin Pattison
  • Joseph McMurrin
  • Victoria Nieman

More charges and arrest warrants are pending. Case remains under investigation.