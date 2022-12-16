Doug Jensen sentenced to five years in prison for role in January 6 riots

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa man Doug Jensen will spend five years in federal prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.
According to prosecutors, Jensen was one of the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
ALERT: Calling him a leader of riot, Judge sentences Jan 6 defendant Doug Jensen of Iowa to five years in prison. Judge slams Jensen for lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman and Capitol on Jan 6 https://t.co/tloo862uKi— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 16, 2022
Jensen was caught on video and by still photographers, as he led a group of fellow rioters up the stairs of the Capitol as officers inside the building retreated.
Still photos taken by a Getty photographer inside the US Capitol clearly show Jensen standing at the front of the pack of insurrectionists.
Viral video showed Jensen leading the charge up the stairs to the second floor of the US Capitol as Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and others retreated.
According to NBC News, during sentencing, Judge Timothy Kelly told Jensen he was "not a hero and not a patriot. Although he added he was "not a monster either."
Judge Kelly also condemned Jensen for his lack of remorse.
Jensen will spend five years in federal prison. After that, he will be on probation for three years and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution.