DNR seeking those responsible for shooting a bald eagle in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa DNR is seeking help in finding those responsible for shooting and killing a bald eagle in Scott County.
According to a Facebook post, the DNR responded to a report of an injured bald eagle in the Bettendorf/Riverdale area on February 11. They transported the bald eagle to licensed raptor rehabilitator.
Unfortunately, the bald eagle did not survive from its injuries. X-ray images confirmed that the bald eagle had been shot.
Those who have more information on the case are being asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Nick Rocca at 563-349-9418.