District Court ruling upheld for transgender care in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is celebrating the Iowa Supreme Court's decision to uphold a District Court's ruling on transgender care. It stems from a lawsuit that was filed after Iowa Medicaid refused to cover gender-affirming care for two Iowans.
On Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court dismissed the case, leaving a lower court's ruling in tact. The ACLU says that the ruling upholds coverage for gender affirming care in Iowa's Medicaid program.
One of the people who was denied gender affirming care, Aiden Vasquez, spoke out in response.
Vasquez said, "This has been a very long, incredibly difficult fight over the last four years of my life. But I'm really proud to be a part of the history making litigation. And I'm proud to be standing up for the justice of all transgender Iowans and I hope to set the precedents for other states to do the same."
The ACLU of Iowa's Legal Director said that the decision allows people to receive gender affirming care that their doctors agree is medically necessary.
For more information on the lawsuit, you can visit the ACLU website.