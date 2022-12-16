Dimione Walker to be sentenced to life in prison on Friday for deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the deadly Cedar Rapids Taboo Nightclub shooting will be sentenced to life in prison on Friday.
A guilty verdict in the charge of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in Iowa.
In November, a jury convicted Walker in the shooting death of Michael valentine inside the club in April.
A total of 3 people were killed in the mass shooting, with 9 others being injured.
The other shooter, Timothy Rush, is facing charges for the shooting deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens. Owens was the mother of Rush's child.