 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick Roads and Patchy Blowing Snow Continue Today...

Light snow and patchy blowing snow on already snow and ice covered
roads will lead to continue slick conditions for much of this
Friday morning. Conditions remain worse between Highway 30 and
Highway 20, but other county roads and side streets between Des
Moines and Ames will also have some slick spots for much of the
morning hours as well.

If traveling today, please remain cautious and very aware of road
conditions. Expect a longer morning commute or drive, through at
least the morning hours today. Plan on leaving earlier, traveling
a bit slower and being more patient. As road crews continue to
work this morning, travel will likely improve over central to
southern Iowa. Any new light snow and blowing snow across the
north will, however, delay improvement in road conditions there.

Please visit Iowa Five One One for the latest road conditions in
your area. Remember: Take it Slow on Ice and Snow.

Dimione Walker to be sentenced to life in prison on Friday for deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Dimione Walker
Linn County Sheriff's Office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the deadly Cedar Rapids Taboo Nightclub shooting will be sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

A guilty verdict in the charge of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in Iowa.

In November, a jury convicted Walker in the shooting death of Michael valentine inside the club in April.

A total of 3 people were killed in the mass shooting, with 9 others being injured.

The other shooter, Timothy Rush, is facing charges for the shooting deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens. Owens was the mother of Rush's child.