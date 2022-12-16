Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison on Friday for deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the deadly Cedar Rapids Taboo Nightclub shooting has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday.
A guilty verdict in the charge of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in Iowa.
In November, a jury convicted Walker in the shooting death of Michael valentine inside the club in April.
A total of 3 people were killed in the mass shooting, with 9 others being injured.
At Friday's sentencing hearing, Valentine's mother, Heather, read an emotional impact statement to the room.
Valentine said, "He was my protector, now we have nobody...He was a bright star and loved everyone."
She added, "Michael had so much potential, but couldn't be great."
Valentine said that she forgave Walker for what he did.
The other shooter, Timothy Rush, is facing charges for the shooting deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens. Owens was the mother of Rush's child.
Rush's trial is not expected to begin until March of 2023.