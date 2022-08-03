Des Moines man charged in Capitol riot to go on trial in fall after judge denies delay request

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- A Des Moines man who was at the front of the charge during the January 6 US Capitol riot is currently scheduled to go on trial in September, after a judge denied a request to push it back.

On Tuesday, a federal judge denied Doug Jensen's request to move his trial to the end of February 2023. In a motion, Jensen claimed that he would not be able to have an impartial jury due to the "ongoing publicity" from the January 6 hearings.

The motion also claims people would be further polarized by the upcoming midterm elections in November, and they cite the House Select Committee's final report that's expected at the end of 2022.

The judge says that the only source for potential prejudice provided was the January 6 hearings, but that Jensen's lawyers gave non-specific assertions.

Jensen's lawyers also requested for the trial to be pushed back two days due to a scheduling conflict, and the court will discuss this request at the August 26 pretrial conference.

Jensen had previously asked for the court to throw out an interview he gave to FBI agents in Des Moines after the riot.

On Tuesday, the trial for Leo Kelly, a Cedar Rapids man charged in the January 6 riot, was scheduled for January 2023.

A total of six Iowans have been charged in the attack on the Capitol.