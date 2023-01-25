Des Moines East High student arrested after being found with a gun

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Des Moines Police arrested an East High School student after being found with a gun on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, prompting the school to be placed on an internal lockdown.
This happened only a day after a fatal shooting of two people at an area charter school on Monday in Des Moines. One person remains in critical condition from that shooting.
In a letter sent by the Des Moines School District, officials say that a handgun had been found during a search of the student. That student was subsequently arrested.
The student's name has not been released.