Deputy William Halverson testifies in trial of man accused of shooting him during armed robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A Cedar Rapids jury began hearing testimony on Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of shooting and injuring a Linn County Deputy during a 2021 armed robbery in Coggon.
Stanley Donahue, 37, is charged with ten criminal counts, including attempted murder of a Linn County deputy, robbery in the first degree and two counts of false imprisonment, among other charges related to the robbery.
Donahue is accused of shooting Deputy William Halverson, who responded on June 20, 2021, to an armed robbery at a Casey's in Coggon. Donahue then led authorities on a 14 hour manhunt before being taken into custody.
During her opening arguments, Assistant Linn County Attorney Molly Edwards said the case is not a question of who did it.
"Every one of the ten crimes charged is captured on video, and we are going to show you everything," Edwards said.
"Deputy Halverson reaches for the defendant and tells him to turn around. You will see the defendant pull out a gun, point it at deputy Halverson and pull the trigger over and over and over. You're going to hear every gunshot," Edwards said. "The defendant did not stop shooting until his gun is empty. Then he falls to the floor, and he feels paralyzed. The defendant steps over Deputy Halverson's body, then turns around and rips his gun right out of his holster. He leaves Deputy Halverson for dead."
Donahue had robbed two Casey's employees at gunpoint, then locked them in a cooler.
In laying out her case, Edwards said the state plans to tie Donahue to the crime through fingerprints found on the magazine of the gun used to shoot Deputy Halverson, money stolen from the store found in Donahue's pockets and van, as well as stolen items from the store located in the field where authorities arrested him.
In his opening arguments, defense attorney Peter Stiefel said the defense does not intend to prove anything in the case because there is nothing they can prove since the burden of proof is on the prosecution.
"The only question you will have to decide once you have received all of the evidence is whether the prosecutors have proved any of those ten crimes they have alleged beyond a reasonable doubt," Stiefel said. "There will be no question for us to answer as to what, if anything, Mr. Donahue did in this case. The only question is whether the prosecutors have to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt."
In laying out his case, Stiefel said his cross-examinations would focus on witnesses identifying Donahue as the perpetrator and whether it is or is not reliable. The defense plans to call James Lampinen, a University of Arkansas professor who researchers witness identifications.
"There will be no dispute at all that the witnesses' experience was very traumatic and very scary and any number of other terrible things. Regarding Deputy Halverson, there will be no dispute that what he experienced physically was extremely painful," Stiefel said. "The questions we will be asking of the eyewitnesses are in no way meant to demean or diminish them, and the questions are in no way intended as personal attacks. Our only purpose is asking them questions to determine where their stories fit into the reasonable doubt calculation."
The first witness called was Jacob Christianson, the Casey's cashier who was an alleged robbery victim. He was one of the two Casey's employees at the store. He described Donahue holding him at gunpoint, stealing his wallet, and then locking him and another worker in a cooler.
Prosecutors showed surveillance video on Friday morning of the robbery. On it, a man, identified as Donahue by prosecutors, is seen entering the store.
Asked by prosecutors why he handed over money from the register, Christianson said Donahue asked him, "and at that point with a gun pointed at the register, I just wanted to comply."
Prosecutors also played a 911 call made by another employee, Madeline Stepanek. Eventually, the man came into the kitchen and forced both workers into the cooler in the back corner. After they went inside, the man asked if they had their phone, then shut and locked the door on them.
"I assume he wanted us just out of the way after realizing something's going on," Christianson said.
Madeline and Jacob said they did not feel like they had no choice but to go into the cooler.
"I was worried about what would happen if we did not," Stepanek said.
Madeline, who was 19 then, started crying, and Jacob tried to comfort and reassure her.
"She just kept telling me, what if I don't make it? What if he comes back and I don't go to college?" Christianson said.
Several employees testified about it, and prosecutors showed a video of a man who showed up at the store early the previous morning before the store opened. Workers said he knocked on the door and tried to get in, but employees told him the store was not open.
During cross-examination, defense lawyers pressed Chrianston about a picture law enforcement gave him to identify the suspect.
The officer did not say that the picture "may or may not" be of the suspect but said that the person pictured was arrested. According to the defense, the officer told Mr. Christianson that the person in the picture was the suspect.
The cashier was also only shown one picture and did not see other pictures of people with similar characteristics to those he described.
The defense said they would drill down on the different factors involved in law enforcement's identification procedure and whether it led to a "misidentification."
Filings from the defense say that the cashier testified to the identification in April 2022 and that the "one-man photo lineup" was not mentioned in the minutes of testimony or discovery materials that the state provided.
Late in the day, after we heard from Casey's workers, Deputy Halverson took the stand.
Deputy Halverson was emotional on the stand, sometimes wiping away tears as he recounted the events of that June evening. He said the initial call went to a different deputy, but he heard about it on the radio and responded.
"I got on the radio. I said, I'm going to go, and it was a call for a robbery in progress," Halverson said. "I felt closer and liked to be part of what was going on. You pay me to do a good job in the county of Linn, and I'm going to do it."
The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras at the store. It happens fast, shortly after Halverson arrives at the Casey's and runs up to the door.
He saw a person in a hoodie with a garbage bag standing at the doorway. As he entered the store, he told Donahue to turn around and put his hands up.
"He pulled away from me and turned to his left side and spun around," Halverson said. "At that time, he pulled a firearm out from his possible hoodie. I don't know where it was from it was. It appeared from somewhere and started firing me."
Prosecutors said Donahue shot Deputy Halverson several times, hitting him in the leg and hip.
"The intense pain of this is what it's like to be shot. Nobody knows unless you've been shot what it feels like," he said. "I can remember just the pain but also disbelief going through my mind. This isn't happening. This isn't happening. I'm going to wake up. This is a dream. This doesn't happen to people. It's just on the TV. But it was happening to me."
As he laid there on the floor of the entrance to the Casey's, Halverson said he believed he was going to die. He identified Donahue in court as the person who tried to kill him.
Prosecutors say Donahue stood over him and stole his service weapon from his holster.
"I felt somebody tugging on my firearm, and I remember saying, please don't kill me. Please don't kill me very, very weak," he said. "I remember thinking, man, this guy's gonna take my gun and finish the job."
Deputy Halverson's body camera malfunctioned and did not record, but his dash cam did. Prosecutors played a portion of it in court on Friday, showing him racing to the Casey's. You can hear the shooting on it and the frantic radio transmissions from Halverson and other deputies after he was shot.
Deputy Halverson survived and recovered from his injuries. He will be back on the stand to continue testifying when the trial resumes on Monday.