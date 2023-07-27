 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Department of Justice to investigate city of Memphis and its police department

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — The Justice Department said Thursday it has opened a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and its police department, which came under fire following the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in January.

The federal investigation will seek to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution or federal law by the police department.

The new probe is separate from a federal criminal civil rights investigation of the Memphis officers in that case, the Justice Department said Thursday.

“The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“I know this community is still hurting after the tragic death of Tyre Nichols,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. “At the Justice Department, we are committed to using all our tools to help ensure that Memphis residents have a safe community and can trust in the actions of law enforcement.”

Nichols was repeatedly punched and kicked by five Memphis Police Department officers on January 7 following a traffic stop and brief foot chase. He required hospitalization after the encounter and died three days later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you