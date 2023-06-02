 Skip to main content
Denver man charged in Cedar Falls business burglary

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Denver, IA man has been charged in the burglary of Outdoor and More in Cedar Falls.

On May 23, police responded to a burglary in which a man stole a lawn mower, chainsaws and trimmers. The estimated value of the stolen items is upward of $30,000.

The man cut a lock on the store's perimeter fence and loaded several items into his truck and fled the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested 35-year-old Aaron Michael Thurm.

Thurm has been charged with:

  • 1st-degree theft
  • 3rd-degree burglary
  • Possession of burglar tools