Denver man charged in Cedar Falls business burglary

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Denver, IA man has been charged in the burglary of Outdoor and More in Cedar Falls.
On May 23, police responded to a burglary in which a man stole a lawn mower, chainsaws and trimmers. The estimated value of the stolen items is upward of $30,000.
The man cut a lock on the store's perimeter fence and loaded several items into his truck and fled the scene.
On Thursday, police arrested 35-year-old Aaron Michael Thurm.
Thurm has been charged with:
- 1st-degree theft
- 3rd-degree burglary
- Possession of burglar tools