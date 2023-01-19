Alec Baldwin and armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning... .The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow packed roads impacting travel over most of the region this morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will remain snow covered and slick. Caution is advised while traveling through Iowa today and tonight. Side streets and country roads may take longer to clear, so please travel safely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&