Death investigation of a child underway in Emmetsburg

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a child in Emmetsburg.
The child was found by Palo Alto County officials on January 19 in the 1600 block of 8 Street.
Police and EMT's attempted to perform life-saving measures on the child. The child was taken to a Des Moines hospital, but passed away on January 24.
An autopsy was conducted on the child on Wednesday, but the results have not been released yet.
The investigation is ongoing, but no other details have been released.