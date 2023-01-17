Day 2 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Day two of Alex Jackson's triple murder trial started at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Alex Jackson is accused of killing his mother, father, and sister in June of 2021 in Cedar Rapids.
Jackson has plead not guilty and told police someone broke into their home and killed his family.
Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder charges. The trial is expected to take nine days, excluding holidays and weekends.
This is only the second triple homicide case in Cedar Rapids history.
On Tuesday, bodycam footage of Police officers responding to the scene was played in court.
This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL on-air and online for updates.