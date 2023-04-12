Day 2: Jodie Bevans Husband takes the stand in Tacoa Talley Trial

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL)- Testimony continues on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of helping his girlfriend plan and kill her stepmother. Tacoa Talley is charged with murder in the death of Jodie Bevans last year.
Tacoa Talley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jodie Bevans. Talley is accused of being an accomplice in the murder.
Bevans' body was discovered by Police in her home on July 15.
Police say that Bevans' stepdaughter, Samantha, admitted to killing her stepmother.
The day started with Mike Bevans, Jodi Bevans' husband, and Samantha Bevans' father, on the stand. Bevans testified that he banned Talley from the Bevans family home.
Last summer, Samantha moved back in. At the time, her father said she was "in bad shape" because of drugs. As a result, he did not allow Samantha to have any guests at the house.
While she was at home, he said jewelry and other valuables went missing. Before she arrived, Mike Bevans testified he took several thousand dollars out of a safe in his bedroom and deposited it in the bank for safekeeping.
Early one morning, around Father's Day, Mike Bevans found Talley in his kitchen and kicked them out of the house.
After seeing Talley on his property, Bevans said he installed security cameras and changed all the locks. Samantha was only allowed back to get her belongings with an escort from either Mike or Jodie.
Much of the testimony on Wednesday came from Jayson Wells, who met the couple at a rest stop on I-380 and agreed to give them a ride to the Linn County Courthouse. Samantha Bevans and Talley then traveled in his car for several days as they planned to rob and kill Jodie Bevans at her Palo home in rural Benton County.
Mike and one of his other daughters were camping. Jodie stayed behind because she had work and planned to join them later.
While scoping out the camping area, Wells recalled Talley saying, "it was perfect if they did not get her out there, and they could just go there when nobody is home and take care of her."
Authorities said Wells was not present during the murder. Bevans and Talley left him in a nearby hotel room and took his car to commit the murder.
When they got back, Wells testified he overheard them celebrating the killing. The two bragged about it in a Snapchat video.
"Samantha said that was awesome with you holding her down while I got my two cents," Wells said.
He said Talley agreed but tried to quiet her.
Wells also testified he overheard them talking about suffocating someone with Talley holding them down. Investigators say Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley suffocated Jodie Bevans with a pillow.
Initially, Wells drove Bevans and Talley around, but after a while, he said the "commandeered his car" would not let him drive. He testified several times he felt intimidated and feared for his own life. He worried if he called Police on the couple, he might be the next victim.
Wells admitted to taking drugs, including meth, with Bevans and Talley. Defense lawyers zeroed in on that and how, in his first interview with police, he did not tell them everything.
"That first interview that you had with Mr. Glass. You never told him about pillows. You never told him about the swapping shirts," Defense Attorney Aaron Hawbaker said.
Just before the end of the day, prosecutors called the State Medical Examiner, Dr. Dennis Klein to the stand to testify. He described Jodi's injuries in detail.
"The injuries themselves would have been non-fatal injuries. It's the implications of those injuries in the location of those injuries," Dr. Klein said. "The combination of having abrasions on around the cheek and the nose and mouth and chin makes me concerned that something was covering the nose and mouth in combination with the petechiae in the eyes makes me worried about a suffocation."
Dr. Klein said Jodie's body was already decomposing when he examined it. While there were no external bruises around the neck, Dr. Klein said there was severe muscle damage internally. There were also some bruises and abrasions on Jodie's arms and legs and injuries on her skull.
"We saw multiple signs of hemorrhage inside the scalp that we did not see on the outside," Dr. Klein testified. "The areas that we saw them were on the top back, middle portion of the skull, on the sides, slightly behind and above the ears, and we saw areas of hemorrhage in both the left and right temporalis muscles."
Dr. Klein said that based on Jodie's injuries, he determined she died of Asphyxia or suffocation.
Testimony will resume tomorrow morning at 9:00 at the Benton County Courthouse in Vinton. Prosecutors have at least one more witness to call before they likely rest, and the defense will take over the case.
Samantha Bevans is also charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of Jodie Bevans. Her trial is not expected to begin until September.