Day 2: Jodie Bevans Husband takes the stand in Tacoa Talley Trial

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of Central Iowa Thursday Afternoon and Evening... .The combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and very dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa again on Thursday afternoon. Some improvement is expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&