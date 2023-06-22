Davenport apartment building officially demolished as new lawsuit is filed by victim's family

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The collapsed Davenport apartment building has officially been demolished while a new lawsuit has been filed against building owner Andrew Wold and the city of Davenport.
The building collapse that happened on Memorial Day weekend claimed the lives of three people and displaced several more. In the weeks since, several lawsuits have been filed against Wold.
The family of Branden Colvin, one of the victims who died in the collapse, is suing Wold and the city of Davenport. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of his estate and five kids, claiming negligence by Wold and the city. Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien also died in the collapse.
Meanwhile, the building was officially demolished on Thursday, with the debris being sent to the Scott County landfill.
700 trucks will move the debris from the scene to the landfill. Now that the building has been demolished, the fear of asbestos looms as the clean up efforts continue.
Special regulations and protocols are put in place to prevent any potential asbestos exposure. The rubble is placed in a valley within the landfill, hosed down with water, compressed and finally covered up.