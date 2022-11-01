Court of Appeals hears convicted Dubuque man's case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Tuesday, a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend, will make his case in the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Fontae Buelow is serving 50 years in prison for killing Samantha Link. He was found guilty of second-degree murder after Link was found stabbed to death at his home in 2017.
Buelow was granted a new trial in 2020, after an Appeals Court ruled that some evidence should have been included in his first trial.
The Iowa Supreme Court granted him the new trial after the Appeals Court ruled that evidence of Buelow's mental health struggles were excluded from his first trial.
Buelow was found guilty of second-degree murder in his second trial last year.