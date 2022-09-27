 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs man sentenced to 25 years on child pornography and enticement charges

Police Lights Web

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing child pornography, as well as enticement of a minor.

Jason Lauran Kinman, 40, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the charges. Kinman must also serve a ten-year term of supervised release after his prison term.

In July 2021, a concerned family member filed a report with police after finding Kinman in a car with a 13-year-old girl in the backseat with him.

Officers gained access to Kinman's social media history, finding that he had been communicating with several female minors in inappropriate sexual ways. Kinman allegedly requested nude photos from the minors, and sent videos of himself and of other female minors.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Kinman's residence, where they seized electronic evidence and identified several images of child pornography. 

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal made the announcement. The Buena Vista County Sheriff' Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children, and Council Bluffs Police Department each assisted in the case.

If you know of a child that has been sexually abused, you can contact the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.