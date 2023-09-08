Conrad woman charged with theft after allegedly writing herself checks from local EMS association

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman has been accused of writing checks to herself from the Southwest Grundy County Emergency Services Association while working as its Secretary Treasurer.
47-year-old Krista Grant from Conrad has been charged with theft after an investigation.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says between April 2019 and April 2023, Grant wrote checks and made withdrawals from the Association's account, with most being written to herself.
In total, Grant took $23,410.31 during the four-year-span.