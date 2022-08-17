Conrad man arrested for alleged house arson

CONRAD, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Conrad man was arrested for arson after he allegedly burned down a home that resulted in a pet perishing in the fire.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office was called to 108 Washington Street on the report of a house fire, with a teenage girl still in the home.
Upon arrival, deputies only found a pet in the home. The home was considered a total loss, with the pet dying in the fire.
After further investigation, Jacob Switzer, 45, was arrested for Arson in the 1st degree.
Switzer was transported to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital and was later booked into the Grundy Jail where he is on a $50,000 bond.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Conrad, Beaman Fire, BCerts, Marshalltown Ambulance and Grundy County Emergency Management.