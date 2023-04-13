 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds,
well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in
critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa
this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on
Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind,
however elevated fire danger will still exist.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Closing arguments in Tacoa Talley trial slated for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Closing arguments are slated to begin on Friday in the Tacoa Talley trial. Both Talley and Samantha Bevans are charged in the death of Jodie Bevans in 2022.

Bevans was found dead inside her home in July 2022.

On Thursday, the jury watched an incriminating video of what appeared to show Samantha admitting to killing Jodie.

A special agent testified about the video. She says that other investigators reviewed it and determined that cell phone tracking put Talley's phone at the Bevans home.

Special agent Holly Witt said that she watched the snapchat video recording hundreds of times in order to get an accurate transcription. They ran the video through several amplifiers to get the best possible audio, and had dozens of other agents look it over as well.

Samantha could be heard saying in the video, "We killed her. I killed her myself."

Talley could be heard saying, "And I knew that this would happen so good job."

Talley decided not to take the stand in his defense.

Closing arguments and deliberations begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

