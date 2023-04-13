Closing arguments in Tacoa Talley trial slated for Friday

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Closing arguments are slated to begin on Friday in the Tacoa Talley trial. Both Talley and Samantha Bevans are charged in the death of Jodie Bevans in 2022.
Bevans was found dead inside her home in July 2022.
On Thursday, the jury watched an incriminating video of what appeared to show Samantha admitting to killing Jodie.
A special agent testified about the video. She says that other investigators reviewed it and determined that cell phone tracking put Talley's phone at the Bevans home.
Special agent Holly Witt said that she watched the snapchat video recording hundreds of times in order to get an accurate transcription. They ran the video through several amplifiers to get the best possible audio, and had dozens of other agents look it over as well.
Samantha could be heard saying in the video, "We killed her. I killed her myself."
Talley could be heard saying, "And I knew that this would happen so good job."
Talley decided not to take the stand in his defense.
Closing arguments and deliberations begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m.
