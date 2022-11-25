Christopher Prichard's stepson seeking damages in wrongful death lawsuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The stepson of a Bellevue man accused of murdering his estranged wife is now suing him in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Joshua Close is the son of Angela Prichard, and is Christopher Prichard's stepson. Christopher Prichard is facing first-degree-murder charges for the death of Angela. He pled not guilty on all charges.
In recently filed court documents, Close is requesting compensation for damages related to the state and earnings from Angela upon her death in October.
Despite pleading not guilty, according to court documents, Prichard admitted to law enforcement that he shot and killed Angela with a shotgun.
A trial date has yet to be set.