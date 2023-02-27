Charges filed in Devonna Walker homicide case

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 37-year-old has been charged in relation to the death of Devonna Walker from early January. Walker was fatally stabbed on January 2.
Shane Teslik was arrested on a Linn County warrant in another Iowa county on Monday. Teslik has been charged with:
- Voluntary manslaughter
- Disorderly conduct
Teslik will be transported back to Linn County this week.
The arrest comes after weeks of outcry from the public, who demanded more transparency about the details of the homicide.
In a statement, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks expressed his support to Walker's family. Maybanks also said that there were "numerous inaccuracies" spread about the case, though he did not address them specifically.
In a press release, Police describe knowing only a handful on initial information the night of the crime. Police say that they needed more time and information to come to a conclusion on if any charges were warranted.
A referral was made to a local FBI office for consideration of a hate crime, though the FBI informed CRPD that the facts of the case did not warrant a hate crime.
CRPD forwarded their investigative findings to Maybanks on January 12. However, it was determined that witnesses needed to still be interviewed.
On February 23, Maybanks discussed the case with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, seeking an advisory opinion. After further consideration within CRPD, charges in the case were authorized.