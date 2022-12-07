Central Iowa Christmas fundraiser display vandalized

CLIVE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home in Clive, known for lighting up the night while raising money for charity, is now the scene of vandalism.
Police believe the vandals possibly used a B-B gun or a sharp object to pop the inflatables. The Bauer family has been using this cheerful display of almost 200 characters to raise money for "Toys for Tots" for the last six years.
Police say that they're still looking for the vandals. Homeowner Eric Bauer expressed his frustration with the vandal act.
Bauer said, "I guess I want to know more, why somebody would want to purposely destroy decorations like this that ultimately bring a lot of joy and happiness to the neighborhood, to the kids."
The Bauer family isn't letting these "grinches" ruin their fun. On Saturday, they collected more than 400 toys and $400 for kids in need.