Central City woman facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at sleeping father

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman from Central City is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at her sleeping father in April.
According to a press release, 24-year-old Alexis Ward allegedly shot at her father, 60-year-old Mark Ward, on April 17. The alleged shooting took place on 28 W Maple St. in Central City.
Ward was sleeping when the alleged shooting happened, and the bullet narrowly missed him. Police say that they believe that Ward intended to murder her father.
On Wednesday, May 3, 24-year-old Ward was arrested and transported to the Linn County Correctional Center.
Ward has been charged with:
- Attempted Murder
- Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a Weapon
- Reckless use of a Firearm
The investigation is still ongoing.