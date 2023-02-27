 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cedar Rapids teenager pleads guilty to killing his parents in 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Ethan Orton mug

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Orton, the teen accused of killing his parents in 2021, has now pled guilty to the murders only a day before his trial was slated to begin.

Orton entered two guilty pleas of first-degree murder of his father Casey Orton and mother Misty Scott-Slade on Monday.

Their bodies were discovered in October 2021. Authorities discovered Orton, who was 17 at the time, covered in blood near their home. The parents were stabbed with a knife, and then an axe was used to kill the mother after she was found still alive after the initial stabbing.

A sentencing date for Orton has yet to be announced.