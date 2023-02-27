Cedar Rapids teenager pleads guilty to killing his parents in 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Orton, the teen accused of killing his parents in 2021, has now pled guilty to the murders only a day before his trial was slated to begin.
Orton entered two guilty pleas of first-degree murder of his father Casey Orton and mother Misty Scott-Slade on Monday.
Their bodies were discovered in October 2021. Authorities discovered Orton, who was 17 at the time, covered in blood near their home. The parents were stabbed with a knife, and then an axe was used to kill the mother after she was found still alive after the initial stabbing.
A sentencing date for Orton has yet to be announced.