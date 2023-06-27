 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in arson case

Cedar Rapids Police with Police Lights Web

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in an alleged arson incident from Monday night. 

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of 12th Ave SW on Monday night around 8:00 p.m. for an apartment fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire, which was contained to a single room. No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation by an arson inspector, Meredith Hendricks was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Hendricks was the only occupant of the apartment at the time, according to police.