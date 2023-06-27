Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in arson case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in an alleged arson incident from Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the 900 block of 12th Ave SW on Monday night around 8:00 p.m. for an apartment fire.
Crews were able to put out the fire, which was contained to a single room. No injuries were reported.
Following an investigation by an arson inspector, Meredith Hendricks was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Hendricks was the only occupant of the apartment at the time, according to police.