Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting that injured a minor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured a minor.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of 17th St SE around 9:50 p.m. for a report of a shots-fired incident. Below is an approximate area of the shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a minor male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated for his injuries on scene and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and those that have information on the shooting should contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.