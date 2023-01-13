Cedar Rapids Police forward Devonna Walker investigation findings to Linn County Attorney

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have forwarded their complete investigation findings on the death of Devonna Walker to the Linn County Attorney, in a major development on the case.
According to a press release, the findings were forwarded on Thursday.
Walker was stabbed to death at the Cambridge Townhome Complex in Cedar Rapids in early January.
Two suspects were initially arrested, but were released following interviews with Police. Details have been sparse in the days since.
In the days since Walker's death, friends and family have peacefully protested to demand transparency around the investigation.