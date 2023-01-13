Cedar Rapids Police forward Devonna Walker investigation findings to Linn County Attorney; new statement released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have forwarded their complete investigation findings on the death of Devonna Walker to the Linn County Attorney, in a major development on the case.
According to a press release, the findings were forwarded on Thursday.
Walker was stabbed to death at the Cambridge Townhome Complex in Cedar Rapids in early January.
Two suspects were initially arrested, but were released following interviews with Police. Details have been sparse in the days since.
In the days since Walker's death, friends and family have peacefully protested to demand transparency around the investigation.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued a statement on Friday afternoon regarding the case.
Maybanks said, "We recognize that there is pain in the community over the loss of Devonna Walker. We share in lamenting the unnecessary loss of life to violence and remain committed to justice in this case, as we are in every case. We are asking that anyone who is feeling this pain and who is feeling anger to find support in resources available in the community and among community members but not to take matters into their own hands. We understand the family and friends of Devonna Walker - and our greater community - want answers as to what happened that led to Devonna Walker losing her life."
Maybanks also said that his office is in contact with Walker's family through the Waypoint Survivor's Program.